Gold prices in India today near lowest in a month, silver rates drop further. Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM IST
- Hawkish comments from Fed officials have lifted US dollar and bold yields, denting gold's safe-haven appeal
Gold prices in India remained near lowest in a month while silver continued its recent decline, in tandem with a weak global trend in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹51,175 per 10 gram while silver futures were down 0.13% to ₹54,920 per kg.