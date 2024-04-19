Gold prices jump after escalation in Iran-Israel war. Should you buy in this rally?
Gold rates today are in uptrend after Israel's air strikes in Tehran say experts
Gold rate today: On account of rising geo-political tension in the Middle East region, gold prices witnessed buying interest during the early morning session on Friday. Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹72,869 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price also showed upside movement and came close to $2,400 per troy ounce levels in early morning deals. Spot gold price is currently oscillating around $2,395 levels.
