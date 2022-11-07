Gold prices today jump to highest in one month. Here is why3 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- Gold rates today: A pullback in US dollar helped bullion prices recover from recent lows
Gold prices in India rose to near one-month high in India when futures on MCX rose 0.2% about ₹51,000 per 10 gram. Silver futures however edged lower by 0.3% to ₹60350 per kg. In global markets, gold had surged nearly 3% on Friday after a sharp pullback in dollar index. However, bullion was down 0.4% at $1,672.99 per ounce in global markets today as the dollar index rose again. Spot silver was today down 1.3% at $20.56, platinum fell 1% to $951.46 and palladium lost 0.5% to $1,871.00.