Gold prices jump today! Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and other cities on November 3

Gold prices in your city today: The yellow metal rates rose in India's Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday, November 3, amid a weak dollar and good spot demand.

On Monday, November 3, MCX Gold December futures increased 0.29% to ₹1,21,580 per 10 grams at 10:58 am, while the MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.53% to ₹1,49,069 per kg.

As per Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,22,080/10 gm at 11:03 am on November 3, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,907/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,49,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold gained over time? Gold rates soared significantly in the last 20 years, by an impressive 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with consistent record highs solidifying their position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,21,940/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,49,460/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,22,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,49,510/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,21,790/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,49,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,21,840/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,49,310/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,22,130/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,49,750/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,21,530/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,48,700/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,22,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,49,680/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 3 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,22,280/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,21,782/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,49,880/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,49,272/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.