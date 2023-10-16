Gold prices may hit ₹61,000 per 10 grams, Silver may touch ₹75,000 this Diwali: Experts
Gold is traditionally seen as a safe haven asset. During periods of geopolitical uncertainty, investors tend to seek refuge in assets that are considered less risky than equities or currencies. Gold's inherent value and lack of counterparty risk make it an attractive option.
Gold prices are likely to hit ₹61,000 per 10 grams levels this Diwali that falls in mid-November, analysts said. This is a growth of around ₹2,000, or 3.3%, from the current market price of the yellow metal.
