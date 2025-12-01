Gold prices on Monday: Check 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities on December 1

Gold prices on Monday: Gold price today on the MCX jumped higher as strong global trends and growing investor expectations regarding the US Fed cutting interest rates continued to support the rates of the yellow metal on December 1.

MCX gold futures for December delivery increased by ₹596, or 0.47%, to ₹1,26,100 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 4,496 lots.

Meanwhile, silver prices also continued to rise on firm trends and Fed expectations, with the December contract rising by ₹1,183, or 0.73%, to ₹1,63,650 per kilogram in 5,799 lots.

How much gold price has risen over the years? Gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500% in the past two decades, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September). In 16 of those years, gold rates have recorded positive returns.

City-wise gold rates today Here are the December 1 gold prices for key cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that if you are buying gold jewellery, the prices may increase depending on making charges, GST and other factors.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹1,29,960/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,19,130/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,75,850/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — December 1 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,29,730/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,18,919/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,75,550/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,29,670/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,18,864/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,75,340/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,30,020/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,19,185/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,75,800/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,29,950/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,19,121/10 gm.

MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,75,710/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,30,050/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,19,213/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,75,850/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,76,397/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — December 1 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,30,220/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,19,368/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,30,138/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,76,080/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,76,397/kg.

