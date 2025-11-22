Gold prices on Saturday: This wedding season, check 24K, 22K rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities on Nov 22

Riya R Alex
Published22 Nov 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Gold prices on Saturday: The yellow metal rates closed flat on India's MCX on Friday amid mixed global cues for the upcoming US Fed's December policy outcome.

MCX Gold December futures last closed flat at 1,24,195 per 10 grams on Friday, November 21, at 11:58 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts dropped 0.06% to 1,54,052 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were 1,24,770/10 gm at 2:15 pm on November 22, and 22-carat gold at 1,14,373/10 gms. Silver prices were at 1,54,770/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

In the last twenty years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

City-wise gold prices on Saturday

Check out Saturday gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. For retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai1,24,540/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 1,14,162/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,54,490/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,24,330/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,13,969/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,54,220/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata1,24,380/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 1,14,015/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,54,280/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,24,710/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,14,318/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— 1,54,690/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,24,640/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,14,253/10 gm.
  • MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,54,610/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— 1,24,740/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— 1,14,345/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,54,730/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 22

  • 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,24,910/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,14,501/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,54,940/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,54,052/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.

