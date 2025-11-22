Gold prices on Saturday: This wedding season, check 24K, 22K rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities on Nov 22

Gold prices on Saturday: The yellow metal rates closed flat on India's MCX on Friday amid mixed global cues for the upcoming US Fed's December policy outcome.
MCX Gold December futures last closed flat at ₹1,24,195 per 10 grams on Friday, November 21, at 11:58 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts dropped 0.06% to ₹1,54,052 per kg.
According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,24,770/10 gm at 2:15 pm on November 22, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,14,373/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,54,770/kg (Silver 999 Fine).
In the last twenty years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Check out Saturday gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. For retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.
