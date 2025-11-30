Gold prices on Sunday: Check 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 30

Gold prices on Sunday: Gold rates on the MCX in India ended higher on Friday amid hopes of Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Gold futures contract on the MCX for the February 2026 expiry ended ₹1,932 or 1.51% higher at ₹1,29,599 per 10 gm on Friday, while the MCX Silver February contracts rose 0.16% to ₹1.75,650 per kg.

Data from India Bullions showed that the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,29,640/10 gm at 6:20 am on November 30, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,18,837/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,75,000/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How much has gold gained over the years? In the past twenty years, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

City-wise gold prices today Here are Sunday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill.

City 24 karat price/ 10 grams 22 karat price/ 10 grams Mumbai 1,29,400 1,18,617 Delhi 1,29,180 1,18,415 Kolkata 1,29,230 1,18,461 Ahmedabad 1,29,570 1,18,773 Bengaluru 1,29,500 1,18,708 Hyderabad 1,29,610 1,18,809 Chennai 1,29,780 1,18,965

Source: India Bullions

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,29,400/10 gm.

1,29,400/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,18,617/10 gm.

1,18,617/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,74,680/kg.

1,74,680/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 30 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,29,180/10 gm.

1,29,180/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,18,415/10 gm.

1,18,415/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,74,380/kg.

1,74,380/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,29,230/10 gm.

1,29,230/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,18,461/10 gm.

1,18,461/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,74,450/kg.

1,74,450/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,75,340/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,29,570/10 gm.

1,29,570/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,18,773/10 gm.

1,18,773/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,74,910/kg

1,74,910/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,29,500/10 gm.

1,29,500/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,18,708/10 gm.

1,18,708/10 gm. MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,74,820/kg.

1,74,820/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,29,610/10 gm.

1,29,610/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,18,809/10 gm.

1,18,809/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,74,960/kg

1,74,960/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 30 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,29,780/10 gm.

1,29,780/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,18,965/10 gm.

1,18,965/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,29,599/10 gm.

1,29,599/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,75,190/kg.

1,75,190/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,75,340/kg. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.