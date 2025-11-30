Gold prices on Sunday: Check 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 30

Gold prices on Sunday: Gold rates on the MCX in India ended higher on Friday amid hopes of Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Gold futures contract on the MCX for the February 2026 expiry ended ₹1,932 or 1.51% higher at ₹1,29,599 per 10 gm on Friday, while the MCX Silver February contracts rose 0.16% to ₹1.75,650 per kg.
Data from India Bullions showed that the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,29,640/10 gm at 6:20 am on November 30, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,18,837/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,75,000/kg (Silver 999 Fine).
In the past twenty years, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Here are Sunday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill.
|City
|24 karat price/ 10 grams
|22 karat price/ 10 grams
|Mumbai
|1,29,400
|1,18,617
|Delhi
|1,29,180
|1,18,415
|Kolkata
|1,29,230
|1,18,461
|Ahmedabad
|1,29,570
|1,18,773
|Bengaluru
|1,29,500
|1,18,708
|Hyderabad
|1,29,610
|1,18,809
|Chennai
|1,29,780
|1,18,965
Source: India Bullions
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.