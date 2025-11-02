Gold prices on Sunday: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on November 2

Gold prices on Sunday: The prices of the yellow metal closed lower on India's MCX on Friday, following losses in the international bullion markets amid a strong dollar.

MCX Gold December futures last closed 0.18% lower at ₹1,21,284 per 10 grams on October 31 at 11:34 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.08% to ₹1,48,399 per kg.

According to Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data, the rates of 24-carat gold were at ₹1,21,650/10 gm at 10:30 am on November 2, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,513/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,48,850/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold performed over the years? The prices of the yellow metal surged significantly over the last 20 years, by an impressive 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with consistent record highs solidifying their position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes.

Take a look at today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will most likely raise the final price for retail customers.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,21,430/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,48,580/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,21,430/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,48,580/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,21,220/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,48,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,21,270/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,48,380/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,21,590/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,48,780/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,21,530/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,48,700/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,21,620/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,48,810/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,48,399/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 2 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,21,780/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,21,284/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,49,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,48,399/kg.