Gold prices on Sunday: Here are 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 23

Riya R Alex
Updated23 Nov 2025, 08:11 AM IST
Gold prices on Sunday: Gold rates on the MCX in India ended flat on Friday amid uncertain global cues ahead of the upcoming US Fed's December policy outcome.

MCX Gold December futures last closed at 1,24,195 per 10 grams on Friday, November 21, at 11:58 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.06% to 1,54,052 per kg.

Data from India Bullions showed that the prices of 24-carat gold were 1,24,780/10 gm at 7:20 am on November 23, and 22-carat gold at 1,14,382/10 gms. Silver prices were at 1,54,780/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold price trend

The MCX gold prices reached their all-time high of 1,32,294 per 10 grams in October 2025 and have since fallen by 8,099 per 10 grams to settle at 124,195 per 10 grams on November 21, 2025.

In the last twenty years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

City-wise gold prices on Sunday

Here are Sunday gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. For retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

City24 karat gold price (rupees)22 karat gold price (rupees)
Mumbai1,24,5501,14,171
Delhi1,24,3401,13,978
Kolkata1,24,3901,14,024
Ahmedabad1,24,7201,14,327
Bengaluru1,24,6501,14,263
Hyderabad1,24,7501,14,354
Chennai1,24,9201,14,510

Source: India Bullions

Gold and silver prices in Mumbai — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai1,24,550/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 1,14,171/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,54,500/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Delhi — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,24,340/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,13,978/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,54,230/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Kolkata — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata1,24,390/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 1,14,024/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,54,290/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Ahmedabad — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,24,720/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,14,327/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— 1,54,700/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,24,650/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,14,263/10 gm.
  • MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,54,620/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad1,24,750/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— 1,14,354/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,54,740/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,54,052/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Chennai — November 23

  • 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,24,920/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,14,510/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,24,195/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,54,950/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,54,052/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.

