Gold prices on Sunday: Here are 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 23

Gold prices on Sunday: Gold rates on the MCX in India ended flat on Friday amid uncertain global cues ahead of the upcoming US Fed's December policy outcome.
MCX Gold December futures last closed at ₹1,24,195 per 10 grams on Friday, November 21, at 11:58 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.06% to ₹1,54,052 per kg.
Data from India Bullions showed that the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,24,780/10 gm at 7:20 am on November 23, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,14,382/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,54,780/kg (Silver 999 Fine).
The MCX gold prices reached their all-time high of ₹1,32,294 per 10 grams in October 2025 and have since fallen by ₹8,099 per 10 grams to settle at ₹124,195 per 10 grams on November 21, 2025.
In the last twenty years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Here are Sunday gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. For retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.
|City
|24 karat gold price (rupees)
|22 karat gold price (rupees)
|Mumbai
|1,24,550
|1,14,171
|Delhi
|1,24,340
|1,13,978
|Kolkata
|1,24,390
|1,14,024
|Ahmedabad
|1,24,720
|1,14,327
|Bengaluru
|1,24,650
|1,14,263
|Hyderabad
|1,24,750
|1,14,354
|Chennai
|1,24,920
|1,14,510
Source: India Bullions
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.