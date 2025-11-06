Gold prices on Thursday: Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 6

Gold prices on Thursday: The yellow metal rates rose during the early trading hours on November 6, amid a weak dollar and limited gains due to diminishing hopes of another US Fed rate cut this year following stronger-than-expected US jobs data.

On Thursday, November 6, MCX Gold December futures gained 0.06% at ₹1,20,600 per 10 grams around 9:42 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.12% at ₹1,47,494 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,21,000/10 gm at 9:46 am on November 6, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,10,917/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,47,990/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold gained over the years? In the last 20 years, gold prices soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

City 24 karat gold rate (rupees) 22 karat gold rate (rupees) Mumbai 1,20,880 1,10,807 Pune 1,20,920 1,10,843 Delhi 1,20,720 1,10,660 Kolkata 1,20,710 1,10,651 Ahmedabad 1,21,020 1,10,935 Bengaluru 1,20,950 1,10,871 Hyderabad 1,21,010 1,10,926 Chennai 1,21,170 1,11,073

