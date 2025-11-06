Gold prices on Thursday: Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 6

Gold prices on Thursday: The yellow metal rates rose during the early trading hours on November 6, amid a weak dollar and limited gains due to diminishing hopes of another US Fed rate cut this year following stronger-than-expected US jobs data.

On Thursday, November 6, MCX Gold December futures gained 0.06% at ₹1,20,600 per 10 grams around 9:42 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.12% at ₹1,47,494 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,21,000/10 gm at 9:46 am on November 6, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,10,917/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,47,990/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold gained over the years? In the last 20 years, gold prices soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

City 24 karat gold rate (rupees) 22 karat gold rate (rupees) Mumbai 1,20,880 1,10,807 Pune 1,20,920 1,10,843 Delhi 1,20,720 1,10,660 Kolkata 1,20,710 1,10,651 Ahmedabad 1,21,020 1,10,935 Bengaluru 1,20,950 1,10,871 Hyderabad 1,21,010 1,10,926 Chennai 1,21,170 1,11,073

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,20,880/10 gm.

1,20,880/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,10,807/10 gm.

1,10,807/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,48,000/kg.

1,48,000/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹ 1,20,920/10 gm.

1,20,920/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹ 1,10,843/10 gm.

1,10,843/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹ 1,47,930/kg.

1,47,930/kg. MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹ 1,47,777/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 6 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,20,720/10 gm.

1,20,720/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,10,660/10 gm.

1,10,660/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,47,670/kg.

1,47,670/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,20,710/10 gm.

1,20,710/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,10,651/10 gm.

1,10,651/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,47,690/kg.

1,47,690/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 121,020/10 gm.

121,020/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,10,935/10 gm.

1,10,935/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,48,100/kg

1,48,100/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,20,950/10 gm.

1,20,950/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,10,871/10 gm.

1,10,871/10 gm. MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,48,020/kg.

1,48,020/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,21,010/10 gm.

1,21,010/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,10,926/10 gm.

1,10,926/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,48,130/kg

1,48,130/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,47,777/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 6 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,21,170/10 gm.

1,21,170/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,11,073/10 gm.

1,11,073/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,20,692/10 gm.

1,20,692/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,48,320/kg.

1,48,320/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,47,025/kg. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.