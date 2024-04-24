Gold prices: Precious metal rates stabilised, hovering around ₹72,000 per 10 gram; Is it right time to invest?
Experts recommend investors to accumulate gold at these levels as interest rates are expected to infuse liquidity into the markets.
Gold prices stabilized as concerns over tensions in the Middle East diminished, with investors gearing up for forthcoming U.S. economic data expected later in the week, on Wednesday. This data could provide insights into the Federal Reserve's trajectory regarding interest rates.
