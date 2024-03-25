Gold prices: Precious metal rises ahead of economic data release, silver up 0.5%
At 1306 GMT, spot gold saw a 0.5% increase, reaching $2,175.21 per ounce, while silver also experienced a 0.5% uptick to $24.78. U.S. gold futures rose by 0.8% to $2,177.00.
Gold prices strengthened on Monday as investors anticipated significant economic data releases and awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials later in the week, seeking additional insights into the potential timing of interest rate adjustments hinted at by the U.S. central bank.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started