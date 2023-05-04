Gold prices rally to record high of 62,020, silver prices up

Gold prices rally to record high of ₹62,020, silver prices up2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Spot gold ticked up 0.2% to $2,042.43 per ounce by 1145 GMT after climbing earlier to $2,072.19, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 touched in 2020.
Gold prices on Thursday rallied by ₹940 to touch a lifetime high of ₹62,020 per 10 grams amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
