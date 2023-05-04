Gold prices rally to record high of 62,020, silver prices up

"Nifty has given flat to negative returns in this FY23, as the geopolitical tension in Russia & Ukraine escalation brought the Gold has been proven a perfect hedge in the Portfolio giving out strong returns. The prices can easily touch 66000-68000 on base case performance before we reach the FY24 end next year. On the back of weak and uncertain performance in risky assets it is strongly advised to remain invested in Gold for further 10-15% returns on base case and 15-20% on bull case scenario.

