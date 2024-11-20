Gold prices rebound, rise over ₹1,600 in two days: Is there still a buying opportunity?

Gold prices are showing signs of recovery after a sharp drop, with recent gains linked to a pause in the dollar's rally. Currently priced at 75,585 per 10 grams, the market offers a strategic entry point for buyers, especially during the wedding season.

Pranati Deva
Published20 Nov 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Gold Prices Rebound: Is it a good buying opportunity amid volatility
Gold Prices Rebound: Is it a good buying opportunity amid volatility

After experiencing a sharp correction following Donald Trump's election victory, gold prices are beginning to show signs of recovery. Over the last two trading sessions, gold prices have surged by as much as 1,639 per 10 grams. This resurgence is primarily attributed to a pause in the dollar index's relentless rally, which has made the precious metal more appealing to investors.

Current Market Trends

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices settled at 75,585 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. While trading was closed during the morning session, it is set to resume in the evening. On the international front, COMEX gold gained 0.3 per cent to trade at $2,638.4 per ounce. Spot gold prices hovered near $2,640 per ounce, reflecting a 0.17 per cent increase.

Also Read | What’s the best investment strategy for gold, equities at the current juncture?

Despite these gains, gold remains over 5.5 per cent below its October-end peak of $2,790.4 per ounce. The correction has brought domestic gold prices down from their early November highs of 80,000 per 10 grams in Delhi. Earlier this year, prices had surpassed 81,000. As prices approach 76,000, many buyers, particularly those planning wedding purchases, are finding this an opportune moment to invest, especially with jewellers offering discounts.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

Gold prices are shaped by a combination of global and domestic factors. Traditionally, gold serves as a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty, but when global markets stabilise, its demand—and consequently, its price—tends to decline.

The U.S. dollar's strength has been a critical factor in the recent price dip. A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, reducing its global demand. Additionally, the value of the Indian rupee against the dollar plays a significant role in determining domestic gold prices. A stronger rupee typically makes gold more affordable for Indian buyers.

Also Read | 5-10% correction likely before market stabilises: Abhijit Bhave, Equirus Wealth

Should You Buy Gold Now?

For Indian buyers, the current correction in gold prices offers a strategic entry point, particularly for those with upcoming wedding-related purchases. The combination of lower prices and discounts from jewellers makes this an opportune time to invest. For investors, the situation calls for a balanced approach. While the current dip offers an attractive buying opportunity, it is crucial to remain mindful of factors such as U.S. interest rate policies, currency movements, and geopolitical tensions, all of which could influence gold prices in the coming months.

According to Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewellery, gold prices have declined by over 6 per cent in global markets and by 3.7 per cent in domestic markets, presenting a significant buying opportunity for jewellery buyers, particularly during the ongoing wedding season.

Shah explained that rising inflation in the U.S. has dimmed hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which has pressured gold prices. Typically, gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment. Further, a strengthening U.S. dollar has added to the downward pressure on prices.

Also Read | Stock Check: Titan down 17% in 2 months; will the wedding season drive recovery?

Looking ahead, Shah expects gold prices to stabilise at current levels in the short to medium term. He predicts a recovery to recent highs as geopolitical tensions escalate and central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), soften interest rates in the first half of 2025.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, LKP Securities highlighted the role of geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, in driving renewed safe-haven demand for gold. He noted that concerns over nuclear risks have contributed to a surge in gold prices, with COMEX gold gaining $24 to reach $2,635, and MCX prices rising by 700.

From a technical perspective, Trivedi identified resistance levels for gold on COMEX at $2,640–2,650 and support at $2,600–2,610. On the MCX, 76,100–76,300 is expected to act as strong resistance, while 75,000–75,200 serves as a key support zone. Trivedi anticipates continued volatility in gold prices as geopolitical developments unfold, but he believes safe-haven demand will keep prices elevated in the short term.

Also Read | Market Outlook: Earnings, Fed policy & other key drivers for FY25

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices rebound, rise over ₹1,600 in two days: Is there still a buying opportunity?

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

122.65
03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
7.15 (6.19%)

Tata Steel share price

139.45
03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-1.85 (-1.31%)

UPL share price

546.85
03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
10.35 (1.93%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.70
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
0.6 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

CE Info Systems share price

1,646.50
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-100.3 (-5.74%)

Thermax share price

4,631.70
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-236.25 (-4.85%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,190.55
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-47.15 (-3.81%)

Adani Green Energy share price

1,411.75
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-45.25 (-3.11%)
More from Top Losers

Mtar Technologies share price

1,746.65
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
132.45 (8.21%)

V-Guard Industries share price

426.95
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
30.6 (7.72%)

Apar Industries share price

9,483.80
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
668.1 (7.58%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,978.00
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
321.25 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,095.00760.00
    Chennai
    77,101.00760.00
    Delhi
    77,253.00760.00
    Kolkata
    77,105.00760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.