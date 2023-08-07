Gold prices recover on cooling US labour market. Should you buy?2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Gold rate today has major support placed at $1,935 per ounce levels in international market, say experts
Gold rate today: Amid US dollar hitting three-week low and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled to begin from tomorrow, gold future contract for October 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹59,550 per 10 gm but remained sideways after touching two week higher levels on Friday last week. In international market gold prices shed around 0.20 per cent during early morning session at various Asian stock markets. Gold price today is around $1,938 per ounce levels in international spot market.
