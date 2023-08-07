Gold prices recover on cooling US labour market. Should you buy?

Key triggers for gold prices

On key triggers that may dictate gold and silver prices in near term, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “Crude oil supply tightening by Russia and Saudi Arabia could keep the US dollar under pressure this week. The expectation of an additional relief package from China to support its economy will strengthen the demand for silver. However, demand for gold ETFs has decreased due to the US rating downgrade by credit rating agency Fitch, which has put pressure on gold prices at higher levels. US inflation and consumer sentiment data will be key triggers for the precious metal this week."