Gold prices today remain near lowest in a month, silver rates jump2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 04:33 PM IST
- Gold rates today: The dollar index remained near recent high, putting pressure on the yellow metal
Gold prices in India was flat while silver rates firmed, tracking similar global cues. On MCX, gold futures dipped slightly to near one-month low of ₹50,421 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.7% to ₹53,778 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal was flat at $1,712.09 per ounce, under pressure amid a stronger US dollar. Gold traders will be focusing on European Central Bank's meeting scheduled on Thursday. In global markets, spot silver rose 0.9% to $18.32 per ounce.