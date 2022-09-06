Gold prices today remain near lowest in a month, silver rates jump

Gold Technical Outlook

“Gold and silver traded in a tight range and held above the key $1,700 and $18.00 level respectively on hopes the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of rate increases following a mixed US jobs data last week that helped offset pressure from a rising dollar. The dollar index hit fresh 20 year highs and the euro slipped to new two decade lows against the dollar after Russia halted gas supply to the European Union. The OPEC+ nations decision to cut oil production in its meeting also supported gold prices," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.