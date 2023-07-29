Gold prices remain volatile after US Fed rate hike, US GDP data. Buy or wait?3 min read 29 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Gold rate today: US Fed's interest rate hike and strong US GDP data, led to a rebound in the US dollar index and downward pressure on gold prices, say experts
Gold prices continue to remain volatile after 25 bps US Fed rate hike and better than expected US GDP data and US jobless claim data. Gold future contract for August expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended ₹440 per 10 gm higher on Friday and finished at ₹59,390 levels. In international market, gold price closed 0.69 per cent higher on Friday and ended at $1,959 per ounce levels.
