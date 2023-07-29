Gold prices remain volatile after US Fed rate hike, US GDP data. Buy or wait?

Advising gold investors to remember key levels in domestic and international market, Sugandha Sachdeva of Acme Investment Advisors said, "During the week, gold prices encountered stiff resistance at around $1,985 per ounce levels and ₹59,700 per 10 gm levels and slipped sharply lower, only to recover towards the end of the week. As inflation in the US continued to cool, indicated by the reading of the June PCE core deflator, the dollar index witnessed some softening. On the downside, a significant support level exists at the $1,946 per ounce mark, and as long as this holds, gold prices are likely to witness a recovery. In the domestic markets, gold in the October series has key support at ₹59,000 per 10 gm levels and as long as the same holds, buying is recommended on declines, while prices can witness a surge towards ₹60,500 per 10 gm levels."