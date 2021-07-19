Gold prices remain weak, a day after sharp fall, silver rates drop

Gold prices today were also flat in global markets, supported by a retreat in US bond yields and concerns that a surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases could hurt global economic recovery. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.83 per ounce after falling nearly 1% on Friday. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% to $25.50 per ounce while platinum eased 0.2% to $1,100.55.

