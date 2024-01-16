Gold prices retreat as US dollar hits over one-month high, yields hold above 4%; silver futures decline
The dollar index rose 0.8 per cent to a more than one-month high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes climbed above four per cent.
Gold prices declined on Tuesday, January 16, hurt by a strengthening US dollar and Treasury yields, as markets wait to hear remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week to further gauge the central bank's monetary policy path.
