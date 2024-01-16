Gold prices declined on Tuesday, January 16, hurt by a strengthening US dollar and Treasury yields, as markets wait to hear remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week to further gauge the central bank's monetary policy path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $2,037.40 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,041.50, according to news agency Reuters. The dollar index rose 0.8 per cent to a more than one-month high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes climbed above four per cent.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to deliver a speech on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution, with at least other six officials due to speak this week.

"Fed officials probably will keep a neutral guidance, keeping all options on the table based on incoming data. So to see gold prices tick higher, we need to remain on a soft landing path," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The US central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady at the end of its January 30-31 meeting. Traders now see a 73 per cent probability of an interest rate cut in March, according to the CME Fedwatch tool. Lower interest rates increase non-yielding bullion's appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elsewhere, European Central Bank officials pushed back against market expectations for rapid rate cuts this year. Spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $22.99 per ounce, platinum declined 1.4 per cent to $902.22, and palladium slipped 1.7 per cent to $954.76, according to Reuters.

Gold prices in India Gold prices slipped ₹100 to ₹63,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had ended at ₹63,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined ₹300 to ₹76,400 per kilogram. Snapping the two-day winning streak, spot gold prices in the Delhi markets are trading at ₹63,450/10 grams, down by ₹100, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

