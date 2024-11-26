Gold is bouncing back. Is now the time to dig in for big returns?

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster ride for gold. A breathtaking rally to new highs followed by a bone-crunching decline in double quick time. The volatility could spook an average investor. But as Colonel Hannibal Smith (Liam Neeson) often advocates in the Hollywood blockbuster The A-Team – “no matter how random things may appear, there is always a plan!" Nothing happens in financial markets without a reason, and the reason is always financial. The wild ride in gold is going as per plan. The plan is to shake off weak hands and accumulate gold on declines.