Gold prices rise ahead of US inflation data, silver slips 0.3%
Gold traded higher by 300rs around 66300 in MCX as Comex gold found support near 2170$ and rallied to 2195$ with backed up from the FED's dovish statements the gold prices are broadly in positive trend, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, LKP Securities.
Gold prices surged, supported by a decline in the U.S. dollar, as investors awaited upcoming data to assess inflation trends, crucial for understanding the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates, on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started