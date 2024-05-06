Gold prices rise due to weakened dollar and soft US jobs data, silver jumps 2.4%
Spot gold experienced a rise of 0.8%, reaching $2,320.95 per ounce by 1503 GMT. Additionally, U.S. gold futures for June delivery saw an uptick of 0.9%, reaching $2,329.70 per ounce.
Gold prices surged by over 1%, buoyed by a weakening U.S. dollar following subdued U.S. jobs data, on Monday. This prompted speculation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming months.
