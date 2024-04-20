Gold prices rise for sixth week on rising Iran-Israel war fears. US Fed rate, US dollar price in focus
Gold rate today is in ₹72,300 to ₹73,300 per 10 gm range whereas spot gold price is in $2,350 to $2,450 per troy ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today: Amid rising geo-political tension in the Middle East region on the rising fears of the Iran-Israel war, gold prices continue to scale high for the sixth week in a row. Interestingly, gold and silver prices have risen on the safe-haven demand despite rising US dollar rates. As gold and silver rates today are surging, the US dollar index is also scaling northward. The US dollar price has risen to a 5-month high and the US dollar index has managed to sustain above 106 levels.
