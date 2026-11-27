Gold pared gains on Friday after rising more than 3% earlier in the session. This comes as a firm US dollar, rising Treasury yields and a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook kept investors cautious. On the other hand, bullion remained on track and recorded its first weekly gain in three weeks, supported by bargain buying after hitting a 15-month low earlier this week, Reuters reported.

Gold price hike Spot gold rose 1.6% to $3,622.71 per ounce by 11:05 a.m. ET (1605 GMT), after climbing more than 3% earlier in the session, added the news agency. The precious metal was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 2.5%, recovering from losses over the previous two weeks. US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.5% to $3,620.80 per ounce.

"This recent bounce looks more like short-covering/profit taking than a change in trend. The Fed is still hiking, real yields are high and the dollar is near multi-month highs. Until one of those shifts, rallies toward $3,750–3,800 could attract sellers," said Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital told Reuters.

The US dollar remained close to its highest level in 22 months, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers of other currencies. On the other hand, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose, adding pressure on the non-yielding metal.

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Gold performance Gold fell to its lowest level since late August 2025. It was at $3,426.35 per ounce on Wednesday after strong US inflation data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

"A return to $5,000 is possible, but not in the first half of the year. Gold needs the Fed to stop hiking and the dollar to roll over. If that happens by mid-2027, a recovery toward $4,500 is realistic," Vawda added to the global agency.

Higher interest rates typically tend to reduce gold's appeal by boosting returns on competing interest-bearing assets.

Gold demand surge in Asia, including India, China Meanwhile, physical demand for gold has reportedly improved in key Asian markets. Jewellery and investment buying picked up in India. On the other hand, strong retail purchases have been recorded in China, keeping local premiums firm, Reuters reported.