Gold prices rise 2,500 in November, set for second best month of this year

“US Dollar index is also range bound between 107-106 after a recovery from lower levels. Gold is set for a best month in this year as the expectation of a smaller rate hike by Fed in their upcoming meetings has supported the yellow metal. Traders are on the side-lines awaiting the Fed chair speech as that will provide more cue on the US economy and Fed’s stance in the future monetary policy. Next three days will be important for precious metals amid important data prints like US Q3 preliminary GDP, ISM manufacturing PMI and NFP report," he said.