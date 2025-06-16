Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 16

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 16: With the geopolitical scenario in the middle-east intensifying after Israel targetted Iran's nuclear facilities and the latter responded with drone attacks, and both's countries continous trade of attacks since, has pushed up gold prices past the ₹1 lakh per 10 grams mark.

Experts are firm that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets. In fact, year-to-date (YTD) gold prices have risen 31 per cent with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Overall, in the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three weeks and over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 16 Prices opened higher today at 6.20 am on June 16. The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,314/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,474/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,470/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am on June 16. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹92,098/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 16 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,580/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 16 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,370/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,474/kg.