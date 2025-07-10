Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 10

Gold and silver prices in your city on July 10: Gold prices rose on July 10 as United States President Donald Trump restarted his tariffs blitz, imposing 50 per cent duties each, on all copper imports into the US and on Brazil.

Besides the trade jitters, a weak US Dollar also bolstered gold rates, with MCX Gold August 5 contracts trading 0.12 per cent up at ₹96,580 per 10 grams around 9:10 am.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, however, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have dropped — July 10 The MCX gold index was at ₹96,547/10 gm at 10 am on July 10, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,07,609/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,920/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10 am on July 10. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,843/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,07,700/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 10 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹96,810/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,07,460/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,07,609/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹96,640/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,07,280/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,07,609/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹96,680/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,07,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,07,609/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹96,890/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,08,550/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,07,609/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹96,9630/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,07,640/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,07,609/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 10 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹97,100/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹96,547/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,07,840/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,07,609/kg.