Meanwhile, in India, the IPO of Kalyan Jewellers India opens next week as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession. The price band of the ₹1175 crore IPO has been fixed at ₹86 to ₹87 per equity share and the offer will remain open from March 16, 2021 to March 18, 2021. Post listing, Kalyan Jewellers will compete with some of the biggest listed rivals in India such as Tata Group’s Titan Co., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. and PC Jeweller Ltd.