Gold prices rise today but still down 11,500 from record high, silver jumps

In global markets, gold prices were higher today despite a stronger US dollar. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,731.75 per ounce, with analysts saying that the precious metal was able to attract buy-on-dips demand amid a fall in US bond yields and surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.3% to $25.16 and platinum was flat $1,168.08.

