Gold prices rise today, now just 3,000 away from all-time highs

Gold edged higher today with prices rising over ₹53,000 per 10 gram while silver rates also hardened, in keeping with the recent upward trend in precious metals. MCX gold contracts were up 0.5% to ₹53003 per 10 gram while silver futures contracts rose 0.6% to ₹61954 per kg. Gold has had a volatile journey this year after rising to ₹55,000 levels in March following the Ukraine crisis. In India, gold rates had hit a record of ₹56,200 in August 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

