Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 16

Gold and silver prices in your city on July 16: Gold futures prices jumped in early trade today, July 16, by ₹49 to ₹97,260/10 grams as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by ₹49, or 0.05 per cent, at ₹97,260 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,695 lots.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.41 per cent to $3,338.05 per ounce in New York.

Overall, experts agree that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent RECord highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have jumped — July 16 The MCX gold index was at ₹97,440/10 gm at 2.45 pm on July 16, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,11,997/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,820/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 2.45 pm on July 16. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,668/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,12,180/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 16 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹97,670/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,12,040/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,11,997/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹97,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,11,840/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,11,997/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹97,550/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,11,890/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,11,997/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹97,750/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,12,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,11,997/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹97,800/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,12,160/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,11,997/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 16 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹97,930/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹97,440/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,12,310/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,11,997/kg.