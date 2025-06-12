Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 12

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 12: Gold rates are in the green today as US President Donald Trump asserted that he would send out tariff letters to trading partners within two weeks, and due to geopolitical tensions in the middle-east.

Buying interest increased after the US ordered some embassy staff to depart Baghdad and allowed military families to leave the Middle East, after Iran threatened to attack US bases if talks over its nuclear program fell through.

The yellow metal, which reached an all-time high in April, has also been supported by increased buying by the US Federal Reserve.

Overall, experts feel that gold and silver have emerged as the safe haven investment for investors to safeguard their portfolios in volatile markets.

Silver prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past week. And in terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 12 Prices opened higher/lower today at 7.10 am on June 12. The MCX gold index was at ₹97,234/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,726/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,300/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.10 am on June 12. Further, 22-carat gold price was at ₹89,129/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,07,090/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 12 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

