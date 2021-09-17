Gold prices today drop to lowest in 5 months after big fall

In global markets, spot gold rates were flat at $1,754.86 per ounce after a sharp fall in the previous session. A firmer dollar hurt the allure of gold for holders of other currencies. Investors were cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on how soon the central bank will start to taper stimulus. Among other precious metal, silver was flat at $22.93 per ounce, after hitting its lowest in more than a month on Thursday while platinum rose 0.6% to $938.88.

