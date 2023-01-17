Gold prices seen rising towards record highs as rate rises near end2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Gold prices are expected to reach a record high of $2,000 an ounce this year with the US slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes
Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts.
