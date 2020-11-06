Gold prices set for biggest weekly gain in over 3 months

Gold headed for its biggest weekly gain since July as Joe Biden tightened his grip on the race for the White House, while investors also weighed prospects for further Federal Reserve stimulus. Gold broke out of a narrow trading range seen over the past month as uncertainty over the election and renewed stimulus hopes boosted demand for the haven.

Spot gold lost 0.1% to $1,948.04 an ounce in London, trimming this week’s gain to 3.7%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, on course for a weekly slump.

In India, gold futures traded 0.6% higher at ₹52,377 per 10 gram on MCX while silver futures were 2.6% higher at ₹65,965. In the previous session, gold prices on MCX had surged ₹1,257 per 10 gram and silver ₹2,700 per kg, tracking a global rally this week.

In base metals, copper turned higher as European trading got underway, and was last up 0.9% at $6,915.50 a ton in London. It’s heading for a weekly advance on the back of recent dollar weakness, while zinc reversed an earlier loss to reach the highest since May 2019.

The global equity rally stalled on Friday, with European shares dropping and U.S. futures unwinding some of this week’s surge as the presidential election count continued. The dollar held steady near a two-year low.

Trump meanwhile said the election was being stolen from him, though presented no evidence of widespread voting irregularities. The President’s campaign peppered courts with legal complaints, aimed at slowing or pausing counting of the votes, which were generally unsuccessful.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a possible shift in the central bank’s bond purchases in the coming months, saying that more fiscal and monetary support is needed. The Fed kept its stimulus steady at its meeting this week, but a Republican Senate hamstringing government aid efforts may force it to step up and fill the gap soon.









