Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 27

City-wise gold prices April 27: Amid hope for ease in trade tensions between the United States and China and rebound in the US Dollar rates, gold has come off record highs (nearly ₹1 lakh retail), by ₹4,300 in three selling sessions.
So, should you buy gold? Despite selling pressure, the yellow metal remains high on the list of safe haven assets, as investors look to secure their portfolios against global markets volatility and an unpredictable Donald Trump. Market experts also suggest vigilance over developments in the US-China relationship.
How much does gold and silver cost in your city? Check how the precious metals are faring in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on April 27.
Gold MCX prices at 7.50 am on April 27, stood at ₹95,032 per 10 grams, up by ₹40/10 gms, according to the official website; and MCX Silver prices dropped by ₹243/kg, to ₹96,198/kg, the data showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,270/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.50 am am on April 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,331/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹96,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.50 am on April 27, as per the IBA website.
Take a look at the city-wise gold and silver prices list below to stay informed.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
