Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 27

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published27 Apr 2025, 08:05 AM IST
City-wise gold prices April 27: Amid hope for ease in trade tensions between the United States and China and rebound in the US Dollar rates, gold has come off record highs (nearly 1 lakh retail), by 4,300 in three selling sessions.

So, should you buy gold? Despite selling pressure, the yellow metal remains high on the list of safe haven assets, as investors look to secure their portfolios against global markets volatility and an unpredictable Donald Trump. Market experts also suggest vigilance over developments in the US-China relationship.

Gold Price, Silver Price Today — April 27

Gold MCX prices at 7.50 am on April 27, stood at 95,032 per 10 grams, up by 40/10 gms, according to the official website; and MCX Silver prices dropped by 243/kg, to 96,198/kg, the data showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,270/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.50 am am on April 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,331/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 96,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.50 am on April 27, as per the IBA website.

Take a look at the city-wise gold and silver prices list below to stay informed.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi94,940/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 96,340/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai95,100/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 96,510/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru95,180/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 96,580/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai95,380/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 96,790/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata94,980/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 96,380/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 27

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad95,250/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 96,660/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 96,198/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

