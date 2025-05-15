Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 15

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 15: Improved trade conditions between the United States and China and cooling of tensions between India and Pakistan have pushed investors out of the comfort zone towards more riskier equities, dragging gold and silver prices.

Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market early today. The MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 0.70 per cent lower at ₹91,615 per 10 grams around 9.10 am. It had closed at ₹92,265/10 gm in the previous session, down by nearly 1.5 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 15 Prices opened lower today at 9.40 am on May 15. The MCX gold index was at ₹91,558/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹94,425/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹91,870/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.40 am on May 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹84,214/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹94,560/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 15 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Also Read | Nykaa, Metro Brands shares to remain in focus after THIS US footwear stock