Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 15

Gold prices in your city today, on May 15: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 May 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Gold price today in your city: Check gold and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on May 15.
Gold price today in your city: Check gold and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on May 15. (Image: Pexels)

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 15: Improved trade conditions between the United States and China and cooling of tensions between India and Pakistan have pushed investors out of the comfort zone towards more riskier equities, dragging gold and silver prices.

Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market early today. The MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 0.70 per cent lower at 91,615 per 10 grams around 9.10 am. It had closed at 92,265/10 gm in the previous session, down by nearly 1.5 per cent.

Also Read | Q4 results today: ITC Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, JSW Energy and more on May 15

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 15

Prices opened lower today at 9.40 am on May 15. The MCX gold index was at 91,558/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 94,425/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 91,870/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.40 am on May 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 84,214/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 94,560/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 15 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Also Read | IAF neutralised THESE China-supplied Pak weapons in 23 mins — 5 points

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 15

Also Read | Nykaa, Metro Brands shares to remain in focus after THIS US footwear stock

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 15

Also Read | Trump's handshake with Ahmed al-Sharaa is turning heads. Here's why

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 15

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 15
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.