Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 15

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 15: Improved trade conditions between the United States and China and cooling of tensions between India and Pakistan have pushed investors out of the comfort zone towards more riskier equities, dragging gold and silver prices.

Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market early today. The MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 0.70 per cent lower at ₹91,615 per 10 grams around 9.10 am. It had closed at ₹92,265/10 gm in the previous session, down by nearly 1.5 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 15 Prices opened lower today at 9.40 am on May 15. The MCX gold index was at ₹91,558/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹94,425/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹91,870/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.40 am on May 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹84,214/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹94,560/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 15 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 15 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 91,490/10 gm.

91,490/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 91,558/10 gm.

91,558/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 94,190/kg.

94,190/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 94,425/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 15 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 91,760/10 gm.

91,760/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 91,558/10 gm.

91,558/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,460/kg.

94,460/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,425/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.