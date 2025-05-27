Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 27

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 27: The markets volatility has cooled a bit now that United States President Donald Trump has pushed back tariffs on the European Union till July 9, dragging down gold prices.

Despite the slight dips, commodity experts are bullish on the yellow metal, and maintain that gold and silver are safe haven investment options that can insulate your portfolios against the uncertain market forces.

Overall, gold rates have surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and it has given 15 per cent CAGR returns since 2001, as an investment. It has also beaten inflation by more than 2-4 per cent since 1995, as per data. And, overall, in 2025, silver has had fewer swings between high and low, proving the stabler bet compared to gold.

Experts advice taking the opportunity to buy on dips, while some also feel that gold ETFs are a better way to enhance exposure without spending on making charges and storage cost.

However, please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 27 The MCX gold index was down by ₹496 per 10 grams at ₹95,925/10 gm on May 27, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices also slipped by ₹102/kg to ₹97,952/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,390/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 27. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,358/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹98,200/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 27 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 27 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,350/10 gm.

96,350/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,295/10 gm.

95,295/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,210/kg.

98,210/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,952/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 27 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,070/10 gm.

96,070/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,930/kg.

97,930/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 98,000/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.