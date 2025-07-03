Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 3

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on July 3.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Jul 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, July 3: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today.
Gold prices in your city, July 3: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today. (Photo: Pixabay )

Gold, silver prices in your city, July 3: Gold prices briefly eased after rising for three sessions, ahead of US jobs data and the Federal Reserve outlook, as per a Bloomberg report. There are also concerns related to US debt tied to Donald Trump's new $3 trillion tax and spending bill, called the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act; and the looming tariffs deadline on July 9, it added.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent to $3,345.86 an ounce in Singapore; while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, down 0.6 per cent so far this week. Silver, palladium and platinum also fell.

In the domestic futures market, gold rose supported by uncertainty over the US-India trade deal and an uptick in demand from spot markets. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.06 per cent up at 97,452 per 10 grams around 9:05 AM.

Gold, Silver: The safe haven investment options

Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: See Rates in India — July 3

The MCX gold index was at 97,430/10 gm at 9.24 am on July 3, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,05,820/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 97,700/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on July 3. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 89,558/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,07,310/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 3 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 97,520/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,07,110/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,05,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 97,400/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,07,000/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,05,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 97,440/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,07,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,05,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 97,660/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,07,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,05,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 97,720/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,07,360/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,05,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 3

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 97,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 97,430/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,07,540/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,05,820/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

