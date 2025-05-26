Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 26

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 26: Commodity experts are bullish on the yellow metal amid ongoing markets uncertainity and the United States' tariff disputes with China and the European Union.

Last week too, the tariffs factor pushed up prices near recent highs, with gold and silver being the preferred safe haven investment of choice to insulate investor portfolios against the markets volatility.

In the coming month, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities feels that gold prices will move upwards, and in the near term will track data on the US economy, Q1 GDP and consumer confidence.

Gold and silver are safe haven investments Overall, gold rates have surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and it has given 15 per cent CAGR returns since 2001, as an investment. It has also beaten inflation by more than 2-4 per cent since 1995, as per data.

For silver, Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry believes prices “may remain relatively stable, unless any major economic development takes precedence”. This year, silver has proved a stabler bet than gold.

Commodiy experts feel that buying gold on dips is an “opportunity” and some recommend gold ETFs to create exposure while saving on making charges and storage cost. However, please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 26 The MCX gold index was at ₹96,400/10 gm on May 26, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹98,000/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,860/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 26. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,788/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹98,240/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 26 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 26 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹96,520/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹97,890/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 26 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹96,690/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹98,060/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 26 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹96,970/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹98,350/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 26 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹96,760/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,140/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 26 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹96,840/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,220/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 26 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹96,560/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹96,400/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹97,930/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹98,000/kg.