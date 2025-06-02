Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 2

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 2: Donald Trump's on-again-off-again and sudden tariff announcements have shaken global markets over the past few months.

In May, gold prices touched all-time record highs, before slipping and then moderating around investor demands, as they looked to secure portfolios from markets volatility with safe haven options such as gold and silver.

Notably, through 2025, gold has returned over 25 per cent, in CAGR since 2001 it has returned 15 per cent, and since 1995 has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows. Experts thus advice buying the yellow metal on dips, but staying cautious of the risks.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, in the short term, gold prices in India are expected to witness support at near ₹94,000, and resistance around the ₹97,000 level due to the tariff uncertainty and dollar-driven volatility.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 2 The MCX gold index was in the green at ₹95,239/10 gm on June 2 at 9 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹97,189/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 2 at 9 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,174/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 2— Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

